LONDON, ONT. -- An 18-year-old Toronto woman is dead following a collision between a tractor and a dirt bike in West Grey.

Emergency crews were called to Concession 2 Sunday around 4:15 p.m.

The dirt bike operator was taken to the South Bruce Grey Health Centre in Durham but died from her injuries.

The tractor driver was not hurt.

West Grey police continue to investigate and ask any witnesses to call 519-369-3046.