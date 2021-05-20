LONDON, ONT. -- It likely won't matter if London and other local regions are faring better or worse than places like Toronto with COVID-19 when it comes to province’s reopening plan.

Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement Thursday afternoon in regards to the province’s plan to reopen from the latest round of restrictions.

Early indications are that the province is saying goodbye to the regional colour-coded approach in favour of a sector based approach.

“The Minister of Health has suggested that we're going to be moving away from the regionalization approach,” said Solicitor General Sylvia Jones on Wednesday.

Sources tell CTV News Toronto the province will unveil a three-step plan that will span June through July and will be based on vaccination rates and intensive care numbers.

There is also word some outdoor amenities such as golf courses and tennis courts will be able to reopen May 22.

The first stage is expected to begin in mid-June, with outdoor gatherings and dining, outdoor sports, day camps and campgrounds allowed. Non-essential retail is also expected to be allowed at 25 per cent capacity.

Then in July, sources say some personal care services, small indoor gatherings, amusement parks, movie theatres and live music will be permitted.

Finally, August is expected to bring life almost back to normal with fitness and indoor gatherings and events allowed.

So what does that mean for London and other local regions?

It suggests that a provincial approach is coming over a regional approach and that even if case counts are lower in southwestern Ontario it doesn’t necessarily mean certain restrictions will lift sooner.

“Sector by sector is important because frankly there are differences and nuances depending on what kind of business you operate. So that's why we want to look at sector by sector to see what can safely reopen and when,” said Jones.

The government is hoping to avoid regional travel for services and businesses.

Under the older system locally there were several reports of people travelling between regions to access businesses and services not open in their own.

- With files from CTV News Toronto