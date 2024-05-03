LONDON
London

    • Trio found guilty of sex trafficking charges

    (CTV News file photo) (CTV News file photo)
    Share

    Three people were found guilty on Friday afternoon of sex-trafficking related charges involving teenaged females.

    The court heard that the incidents took place at various hotels and motels throughout southern Ontario between 2015 and 2020.

    There were a total of seven complainants involved in the case with the youngest being 16 years of age at the time.

    Jordan Hawke, 32, was convicted on 10 counts related to the sex trafficking, and two others were found guilty on a single count each.

    The matter has been put over until May 14 to set a date for a sentencing hearing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    New weight-loss drug Wegovy not a 'magic bullet,' doctor warns

    As Wegovy becomes available to Canadians starting Monday, a medical expert is cautioning patients wanting to use the drug to lose weight that no medication is a ''magic bullet,' and the new medication is meant particularly for people who meet certain criteria related to obesity and weight.

    Drew Carey is never quitting 'The Price Is Right'

    Drew Carey took over as host of 'The Price Is Right' and hopes he’s there for life. 'I'm not going anywhere,' he told 'Entertainment Tonight' of the job he took over from longtime host Bob Barker in 2007.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News