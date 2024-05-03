Trio found guilty of sex trafficking charges

Three people were found guilty on Friday afternoon of sex-trafficking related charges involving teenaged females.

The court heard that the incidents took place at various hotels and motels throughout southern Ontario between 2015 and 2020.

There were a total of seven complainants involved in the case with the youngest being 16 years of age at the time.

Jordan Hawke, 32, was convicted on 10 counts related to the sex trafficking, and two others were found guilty on a single count each.

The matter has been put over until May 14 to set a date for a sentencing hearing.