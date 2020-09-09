MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Police say they have laid additional charges against a London, Ont. high school teacher alleged to have had an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Dustin Epp, 45, is now facing new charges of unlawfully possessing child pornography and print/publish/possess to publish child pornography.

He had already been facing one count of each as well as unlawfully accessing child pornography, sexual exploitation of a young person and, telecommunication with person under or believed to be under 18 years for specific criminal offences.

London police say Epp was arrested Friday before being released from custody pending a future court date.

An investigation into Epp, who was a teacher at Oakridge Secondary School, began in January.