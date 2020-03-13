LONDON, ONT. -- A London high school teacher charged in connection with an inappropriate relationship with a student is now facing additional charges.

Dustin Epp, 45, who was a teacher at Oakridge Secondary School, had been facing one count of sexual exploitation of a young person.

Following further investigation into an incident reported in January, London police say Epp is facing five additional charges.

They include;

secretly observe/record person for sexual purpose

unlawfully possess child pornography

print/publish/possess to publish child pornography

unlawfully access child pornography

telecommunication with person under or believed to be under 18 years for specific criminal offences

Epp was arrested Friday and was scheduled to appear in court the same day.