LONDON, ONT. -- A London high school teacher charged in connection with an inappropriate relationship with a student is now facing additional charges.

Dustin Epp, 45, who was a teacher at Oakridge Secondary School, had been facing one count of sexual exploitation of a young person.

Following further investigation into an incident reported in January, London police say Epp is facing five additional charges.

They include;

  • secretly observe/record person for sexual purpose
  • unlawfully possess child pornography
  • print/publish/possess to publish child pornography
  • unlawfully access child pornography
  • telecommunication with person under or believed to be under 18 years for specific criminal offences

Epp was arrested Friday and was scheduled to appear in court the same day.