Child porn among additional charges for London, Ont. teacher
Published Friday, March 13, 2020 3:47PM EDT
Oakridge Secondary School in London, Ont. is seen on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. (Daryl Newcombe / CTV London)
LONDON, ONT. -- A London high school teacher charged in connection with an inappropriate relationship with a student is now facing additional charges.
Dustin Epp, 45, who was a teacher at Oakridge Secondary School, had been facing one count of sexual exploitation of a young person.
Following further investigation into an incident reported in January, London police say Epp is facing five additional charges.
They include;
- secretly observe/record person for sexual purpose
- unlawfully possess child pornography
- print/publish/possess to publish child pornography
- unlawfully access child pornography
- telecommunication with person under or believed to be under 18 years for specific criminal offences
Epp was arrested Friday and was scheduled to appear in court the same day.