Multi-million dollar blaze destroys wood pallet plant

There’s not much left of a wood pallet manufacturer near Harriston, Ont.

About 60 firefighters from across Wellington County converged on the sawmill and wood pallet maker, JM Lumber and Pallet, around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

The facility on Sideroad 4, near Wellington County Road 6, was engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

High winds and cold temperatures hampered firefighters efforts to contain the blaze that is believed to have started near a wood furnace on the property.

By sunlight, the main building housing the business, which was Mennonite owned and operated, had been levelled. Fire officials estimate that the fire caused approximately $2 million in damage.

No one was hurt during the blaze, which isn’t considered suspicious.

By noon, owners of the pallet manufacturer were burning what was left of their damaged lumber and pallets.