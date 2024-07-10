Theft in Lambton County has OPP looking for suspect

OPP in Lambton County are hoping the public can identify a person they'd like to speak with regarding a theft.

On July 3, police received a report that on June 28, a person went into a parking garage on Venetian Boulevard in Point Edward and left with multiple items that didn't belong to them.

According to police, the incident took place place between 6:55 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

As part of the theft, police said a black and blue Trek bicycle was reported stolen.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. For those who wish to remain anonymous, tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Lambton OPP are hoping to find this bike, reported stolen on June 28, 2024. (Source: OPP)