LONDON
London

    • Theft in Lambton County has OPP looking for suspect

    Lambton OPP are hoping to identify the person seen in these surveillance photos taken on June 28, 2024. (Source: OPP) Lambton OPP are hoping to identify the person seen in these surveillance photos taken on June 28, 2024. (Source: OPP)
    Share

    OPP in Lambton County are hoping the public can identify a person they'd like to speak with regarding a theft.

    On July 3, police received a report that on June 28, a person went into a parking garage on Venetian Boulevard in Point Edward and left with multiple items that didn't belong to them.

    According to police, the incident took place place between 6:55 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

    As part of the theft, police said a black and blue Trek bicycle was reported stolen.

    Anyone with information is urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. For those who wish to remain anonymous, tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

    Lambton OPP are hoping to find this bike, reported stolen on June 28, 2024. (Source: OPP)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News