Damages come in at $5 million after fire at local cannabis company

Damage is estimated at $5 million after a fire in Thames Centre.

Crews were called to the scene at 17406 Evelyn Drive in Thorndale around 7:34 p.m. on Monday.

Backup from London and Zorra Township was also called to JC Green Cannabis for the incident.

According to London fire, it took about 90 minutes to get the blaze under control.

The Ontario Fire Marshal's office was been called to investigate.

All roads in the area have reopened.