    • Damages come in at $5 million after fire at local cannabis company

    London fire crews assisting Thames Centre with a structure fire involving a cannabis growing facility. Truck 7 deployed for aerial operations. July 8, 2024. (Source: London fire) London fire crews assisting Thames Centre with a structure fire involving a cannabis growing facility. Truck 7 deployed for aerial operations. July 8, 2024. (Source: London fire)
    Damage is estimated at $5 million after a fire in Thames Centre.

    Crews were called to the scene at 17406 Evelyn Drive in Thorndale around 7:34 p.m. on Monday.

    Backup from London and Zorra Township was also called to JC Green Cannabis for the incident.

    According to London fire, it took about 90 minutes to get the blaze under control.

    The Ontario Fire Marshal's office was been called to investigate.

    All roads in the area have reopened.

    WEATHER TRACKER Rainfall, heat, smoke advisories in place across Canada

    Large parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada are under weather warnings forecasting significant rainfall due to the remnants of Hurricane Beryl, while people in western Canada are experiencing sweltering heat. Some areas are also under air quality advisories as a result of wildfire smoke.

