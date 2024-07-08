Industrial fire breaks out at local cannabis growing facility

An industrial fire east of the city saw Evelyn Drive at Heritage Road shut down to combat the blaze.

The fire at JC Green Cannabis broke out earlier this evening.

Firefighters from London joined multiple departments from throughout the county to help deal with the situation.

London fire officials say it's a cannabis growing facility - at this point, no further details are available.

Crews on the scene of the fire at JC Green Cannabis (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)