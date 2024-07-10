HPHA board of directors welcomes new chair, and Bluewater councillor to its ranks

The Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance (HPHA) has appointed two new members to its board of directors - Franklin Famme, CPA, CA, Partner, Famme & Company Professional Corporation, and Bill Whetstone, commercial lead, Bruce Power, and Municipality of Bluewater, Bayfield ward councillor.

Board members Greg Stewart and John Wilkinson were elected vice-chair and chair of the board, and Famme was elected as treasurer.

“I am very much looking forward to continuing to serve our HPHA communities as Chair of the Board,” said Mr. Wilkinson. “We are facing a period of significant change. The HPHA is well positioned to continue as a leader locally, provincially and nationally as we advance towards a truly sustainable health system focused on improving the health and wellness of all Canadians.”

“The HPHA and those we serve benefit significantly from local volunteer leaders who step forward to govern,” said Andrew Williams, president and CEO. “Strong, innovative, accountable, patient-focused, system-first governance is a hallmark of the HPHA, and today’s announcement reinforces this moving forward.”

The Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance has sites in four communities; Clinton, St. Marys, Seaforth and Stratford.