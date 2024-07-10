LONDON
London

    • HPHA board of directors welcomes new chair, and Bluewater councillor to its ranks

    Stratford General Hospital (Source: Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance) Stratford General Hospital (Source: Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance)
    Share

    The Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance (HPHA) has appointed two new members to its board of directors - Franklin Famme, CPA, CA, Partner, Famme & Company Professional Corporation, and Bill Whetstone, commercial lead, Bruce Power, and Municipality of Bluewater, Bayfield ward councillor.

    Board members Greg Stewart and John Wilkinson were elected vice-chair and chair of the board, and Famme was elected as treasurer.

    “I am very much looking forward to continuing to serve our HPHA communities as Chair of the Board,” said Mr. Wilkinson. “We are facing a period of significant change. The HPHA is well positioned to continue as a leader locally, provincially and nationally as we advance towards a truly sustainable health system focused on improving the health and wellness of all Canadians.”

     “The HPHA and those we serve benefit significantly from local volunteer leaders who step forward to govern,” said Andrew Williams, president and CEO. “Strong, innovative, accountable, patient-focused, system-first governance is a hallmark of the HPHA, and today’s announcement reinforces this moving forward.”

    The Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance has sites in four communities; Clinton, St. Marys, Seaforth and Stratford.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WEATHER TRACKER

    WEATHER TRACKER Rainfall, heat, smoke advisories in place across Canada

    Large parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada are under weather warnings forecasting significant rainfall due to the remnants of Hurricane Beryl, while people in western Canada are experiencing sweltering heat. Some areas are also under air quality advisories as a result of wildfire smoke.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News