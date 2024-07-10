Motorcycle driver clocked going 70 km/h over speed limit

A Wallaceburg man is charged after being stopped going 70 km/h over the posted speed limit, according to OPP.

Just after 7 p.m. on July 4, police doing speed enforcement on Highway 40 in St. Clair Township stopped a motorcyle they said was clocked "in excess" of 150 k m/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.

A 28 year old from Wallaceburg was charged under the Highway Traffic Act with stunt driving, improper license, fail to surrender permit, use plate not authorized for vehicle and fail to surrender insurance card.

The driver was issued a 30-day license suspension and the vehicle was impounded for two weeks.

The accused will appear in Sarnia court in August.