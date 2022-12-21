MRI machines coming to Ontario, but will there be staff to operate them?

Huron-Bruce MPP Lisa Thompson joins members of the Wingham and District Hospital to announce the hospital is getting funding to operate a new MRI machine in Wingham, Ont. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (Scott Miller/CTV News Windsor) Huron-Bruce MPP Lisa Thompson joins members of the Wingham and District Hospital to announce the hospital is getting funding to operate a new MRI machine in Wingham, Ont. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (Scott Miller/CTV News Windsor)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver