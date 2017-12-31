

CTV London





Norfolk OPP say a woman charged with impaired driving ditched her vehicle twice in Simcoe.

Police say they responded to a single-vehicle crash Friday around 2 a.m. on Hillcrest Road.

They say a 27-year-old woman driving a Chevrolet was heading north on Hillcrest when the vehicle left the roadway and entered the ditch.

The driver then removed the vehicle and attempted to travel west onto Queensway West and then turn onto Hillcrest Road when the vehicle was driven back into the ditch, police said.

A Norfolk County woman is charged with impaired driving, fail or refuse to provide sample and disobeying a court order.