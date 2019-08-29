

Justin Zadorsky, CTV London





A young boy is alive today thanks to the quick actions of his mother while at the beach in Port Stanley.

The boy began struggling with current while swimming Wednesday afternoon. His mother immediately jumped into action, entering the water and dragging him to shore.

Several beach goers called 9-1-1. The boy had some fluid in his lungs but was otherwise okay.

He was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The red warning flag was raised at the beach to indicated dangerous currents.

(With reporting from CTV London)