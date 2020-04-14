MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- There were 13 new COVID-19 cases reported by the Middlesex-London Health Unit on Tuesday, but no new deaths.

That brings the regional total to 247, including 42 cases at long-term care and retirement homes - 11 more than on Monday.

An overview released by the Ontario Health Coalition last week found outbreaks at eight facilities in Middlesex-London, and it's unclear if that number has changed.

The total number of deaths remains at 11.

Southwestern Public Health is reporting a total of 36 cases in Elgin and Oxford counties, up by just one from Monday.

Tuesday's new case is a healthcare worker at St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital. No additional deaths were reported.

In Sarnia-Lambton, there were four new cases reported Tuesday, bringing the region's total to 119, including the 10 deaths previously reported.

On Monday, Grey-Bruce Public Health reported one new case, bringing the area's total to 39, including 12 healthcare workers, but no deaths.

In Huron and Perth counties, one new case was reported Monday, bringing the total to 32, including two deaths.

New numbers for Grey-Bruce and Huron-Perth are expected later Tuesday afternoon.

Across Ontario, there were 483 new cases, the highest number reported in a single day so far.