LONDON, ONT -- A healthcare worker at St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital (STEGH) has tested positive for COVID-19 as a result of community transmission.

The diagnosis came in on April 13 and the individual is self-isolating at home.

Officials with the hospital say that the individual wore all appropriate PPE equipment while working.

Southwestern Public Health and STEGH are now tracing staff and patients who may have been in close contact with the individual.

“We are starting to see an increase in community transmissions of COVID-19. As a result, cases among health care workers are not unexpected in the region,” says Robert Biron, president and CEO at STEGH, in a release.

Anyone who has been in direct contact with a confirmed or probable case will be called by Southwestern Public Health and given special instruction for care.

There have been 36 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Elgin and Oxford counties as of Tuesday morning, with six cases resolved.