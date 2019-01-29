

CTV London





Police have charged a London man after he allegedly made 72 calls to 911 from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27.

A statment from police says the calls were "all deemed to be non-emergent in nature by the call takers."

The 39-year-old is facing charges of mischief/obstruct property not exceeting $5,000 and harassing telecommunication.

Police are reminding everyone that 911 is for emergencies only and said in a release, "The misuse of the emergency number could have potentially endangered the safety of members of the public by reducing the call-takers ability to answer actual emergency calls from London citizens."

The accused is expected to appear in London court Wednesday.