INGERSOLL, ONT -- One person is in hospital after a shooting near downtown Ingersoll around the noon hour Sunday.

Oxford OPP say the owner of a pick-up truck was working at a business near 31 Thames Street South when he came out to discover a man in his vehicle.

Constable Ed Sanchuck says there was a verbal altercation, “resulting in a physical confrontation, at which time the suspect then pulled a firearm and discharged the firearm striking the victim.”

The suspect then fled in a stolen vehicle.

Police and Oxford County EMS arrived at the scene around 12:13 p.m. and the victim was transported to London hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was then involved in collision with another vehicle at the corner of Cockshutt Road and Concession 2 in Norfolk County, about 20 kilometres south of Branford.

Sanchuck says a Good Samaritan stopped to help, “and the same suspect again displayed a firearm and then stole another vehicle.”

Police say there were no injuries as a result of that incident and the stolen white Dodge Ram was located a short time later by OPP Aviation Services, but the suspect remains at large.

He is described as a Caucasian male, between 30 to 40 years old. He’s estimated to be around 5’6” to 5’8” tall and 150 to 170 lbs. He has a pock-marked face with sunken cheeks, dark eyes, a goatee and brown, unkempt hair.

He was last seen wearing a black, hooded jacket and a hooded sweatshirt with both hoods pulled up over his head.

Police say the suspect is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

They’re asking anyone with video surveillance from the area near Thames Street South or near the area the accident in Norfolk County to come forward.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.oxfordcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.