Man charged with impersonating officer in Woodstock, Ont.
(Source: Woodstock Police Service / Facebook)
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Woodstock police have charged a Brantford, Ont. man with impersonating an officer, among other offences, after reports of a suspicious person.
Officers responded to the area of George and Huron streets around 9:15 a.m. Thursday after calls regarding a man in a white van.
Police say the vehicle fled at high speeds as a cruiser arrived on scene, before being stopped at a dead end.
When officers were finally able to stop the vehicle, a search found a prohibited weapon, a police inner Kevlar vest and a jacket with a police service patch.
As a result, a 51-year-old was arrested and charged with:
- personating peace officer (badge, using uniform, or equipment)
- two counts of failing to comply with undertaking
- common nuisance endangering life
- flight from peace officer
- two counts of failing to comply with probation order
- carry concealed prohibited device or ammunition
- possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to probation order
- possession of a prohibited device or ammunition
Police are reminding anyone who is approached by a suspicious person who makes them feel unsafe or uncomfortable, to contact them.
Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact police at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS.