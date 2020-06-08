Advertisement
Suspect arrested and charged with impersonating a police officer
Published Monday, June 8, 2020 4:41PM EDT
An Ontario Province Police officer is seen in this file photo.
LONDON, ONT. -- Huron OPP have charged a 33-year-old Wallaceburg man for impersonating a peace officer.
In May, OPP were notified by a concerned citizen about a person that was operating an SUV that resembled a police vehicle.
Then on Thursday, an officer on Highway 21 noticed the suspicious SUV and stopped the vehicle.
Police say the accused was dressed in clothing that resembled a tactical officer and several policing items were observed inside the vehicle.
The officer arrested and charged a 33-year-old Wallaceburg man with impersonating a peace officer.
He has been released and will appear in a Goderich court Aug. 17.