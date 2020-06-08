LONDON, ONT. -- Huron OPP have charged a 33-year-old Wallaceburg man for impersonating a peace officer.

In May, OPP were notified by a concerned citizen about a person that was operating an SUV that resembled a police vehicle.

Then on Thursday, an officer on Highway 21 noticed the suspicious SUV and stopped the vehicle.

Police say the accused was dressed in clothing that resembled a tactical officer and several policing items were observed inside the vehicle.

The officer arrested and charged a 33-year-old Wallaceburg man with impersonating a peace officer.

He has been released and will appear in a Goderich court Aug. 17.