

CTV London





After several incidents in the last few days, OPP are reminding people that 911 should only be used in case of an emergency.

Norfolk County OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk said in a statement, "Accidental calls or abuse of 911 ties up emergency lines, communicators and officers which could result in the slower response to a real emergency, risking the safety of people who may need urgent help."

On Sunday, Norfolk OPP received a call from a woman in Simcoe shortly before 1 a.m. - because she had locked her keys and cell phone in a nearby office.

Then on Tuesday, officials in Norfolk County say there were another two unnecessary calls to 911 dispatchers between 3 and 4 a.m.

In one case a 21-year-old man in Woodhouse called 911 because he was lost and needed help finding his parents' house. Officers helped him find his way home.

In another case, a 47-year-old Simcoe man made an emergency call because two males had teased him while walking down the street and he wanted officers to speak with them.

After an investigation, the complainant was charged with two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Officials say there were more than 5,000 nuisance 911 calls in the OPP's West Region coverage area in December alone.

Sanchuk added, "911 is for police, fire or medical emergencies when someone's health, safety or property is in jeopardy or a crime is in progress. In an emergency every second counts! Dial 911. Phone 1-888-310-1122 for non-emergencies."