

The Canadian Press





SIMCOE, Ont. -- Ontario Provincial Police are urging people to only call 911 during an emergency after someone dialled the line following a disagreement over television.

Officers say the incident happened on Saturday evening, when a resident of Simcoe, Ont., got into an argument about which channel to watch.

They say the person called 911 and said he needed to speak with police.

Once officers arrived, they learned that there was no emergency.

Police are reminding people not to call 911 if you have a sick raccoon on your property, to order food or to help you decide what TV show to watch.