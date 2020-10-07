LONDON, ONT -- London police have heard the community loud and clear when it comes to ongoing complaints regarding loud vehicles, and after a four-day blitz more than 150 charges have been laid.

Between Monday Sept. 28 and Thursday Oct. 1, officers stopped several vehicles with modified and/or excessively loud exhaust systems.

Police issued 110 charges for No muffler or improper muffler, 38 charges for Causing noise likely to disturb, and four charges of Vehicles operating with emissions control equipment removed.

The four charges relating to emissions and the Environment Protection Act mean the motorists are subject to having their license plates seized and requiring their vehicles to be repaired.

Police are urging anyone with modified exhaust systems to have them restored to avoid future charges.