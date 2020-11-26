MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting one new death and 16 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the third day in a row of double-digit counts.

The new cases mark the 18th day of double-digit cases this month, and bring the region to 1,528 cases, including 1,323 resolved and 66 deaths, leaving 140 active cases.

MLHU Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie revealed the new death during a virtual media briefing Thursday. It has not been reported on the health unit’s website data.

The new death is associated with the ongoing outbreaks in five units at the London Health Sciences Centre’s (LHSC) University Hospital.

The man in his 80s is believed to have acquired COVID19 about a week ago or possibly longer.

“It really is part of the initial wave that has gone through these wards, so we thought it was important to get the information out as quickly as possible and we’re really hoping to turn the corner now and start to see this outbreak in the hospital really peter out.”

Mackie added that 43 of the cases reported over the last week or so and five of the new cases reported Wednesday were associated with the outbreak.

As of Thursday, LHSC is reporting 23 inpatients and 26 staff currently positive for COVID-19. That’s four fewer patient cases and six new staff cases compared to Wednesday.

There are three additional outbreaks in the community, in a unit at the Parkwood Institute and in two residences at Western University.

A new school case has been reported at Providence Reformed Collegiate in Komoka. To date there have been 44 cases associated with child care, elementary and secondary schools in the region.

And the health unit put out a call Thursday for Western and Fanshawe College students to avoid close contacts so they don’t bring COVID-19 home for the holidays.

Hey #WesternU and #FanshaweCollege students - don’t bring COVID home for the holidays. It’s been a year friends… and now... Posted by Middlesex-London Health Unit on Thursday, November 26, 2020

Here is where the cases stand in the region based on the most recent publicly available data:

Elgin-Oxford – nine new, 55 active, 516 total, 455 resolved, six deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – eight new, 39 active, 637 total, 561 resolved, 32 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – one new, 16 active, 405 total, 364 resolved, 25 deaths

Grey-Bruce – four new, 46 active, 287 total, 241 resolved, no deaths

Huron-Perth – 10 new, 31 active, 293 total, 246 resolved, 16 deaths

The majority of new cases reported by Huron Perth Public Health are in Stratford where there is an ongoing outbreak at Cedarcroft Place Retirement Home that has seen 64 cases so far.

Across Ontario, more than 1,400 new COVID-19 cases were reported, and 21 new deaths.