WINGHAM, ONT. -- Northside Christian School in Listowel has been closed by the Huron Perth Public Health following a COVID-19 outbreak.

Only a single staff member has tested positive so far, but public health officials say more probable cases have been connected to the school.

Due to the small number of students in the school, the health unit wasn’t able to isolate a single class or cohort to isolate, so the entire school was closed.

Northside will remain closed until at least Dec. 1, say health officials.

At least four more COVID-19 cases connected to schools at St.Ambrose Separate and Anne Hathaway Public in Stratford, along with the high school in Goderich are being investigated.

Ten new cases were added in Huron and Perth counties Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 293.