MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Another 18 COVID-19 cases were reported in Middlesex-London on Wednesday, a repeat of Tuesday’s double-digit counts.

The new cases bring the region’s total to 1,512, with 1,309 resolved and 64 deaths, leaving 139 active cases. It also marks the 17th day of double-digit cases in November.

There are now five ongoing outbreaks at the London Health Sciences Centre’s (LHSC) University Hospital, after an outbreak in one unit spread to three others.

As of Wednesday, LHSC is reporting 27 inpatients and 20 staff currently testing positive for COVID-19.

One seniors’ facility, a unit at the Parkwood Institute, is also dealing with an active outbreak, as are two residences at Western University.

Here is where the cases stand in the region based on the most recent publicly available data:

Elgin-Oxford – seven new, 54 active, 507 total, 447 resolved, six deaths (one new)

Haldimand-Norfolk – two new, 35 active, 629 total, 557 resolved, 32 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – two new, 17 active, 404 total, 362 resolved, 25 deaths

Grey-Bruce – none new, 52 active, 283 total, 231 resolved, no deaths

Huron-Perth – none new, 30 active, 283 total, 237 resolved, 16 deaths

The province reported another 1,373 cases Wednesday, and a spike in deaths, with 35 more due to the illness.