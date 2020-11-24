MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting 18 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, after a one-day drop back into the single digits.

This marks the 16th day of double-digit cases this month, and brings the region’s total to 1,495, including 1,298 resolved and 64 deaths, leaving 133 active cases.

November has now far exceeded all previous months for total cases based on when the cases occurred (not when they were reported) with 322 cases. There were 255 cases in April, the next highest month.

There are five ongoing outbreaks in the region; in a unit Parkwood Institute, in two separate units at University Hospital, and in two residences at Western University – Perth Hall and Saugeen-Maitland Hall.

Here is where the cases stand in the region based on the most recent publicly available data:

Elgin-Oxford – four new, 49 active, 500 total, 446 resolved, five deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – two new, 38 active, 627 total, 552 resolved, 32 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – one new, 17 active, 402 total, 360 resolved, 25 deaths

Grey-Bruce – three new, 52 active, 283 total, 231 resolved, no deaths

Huron-Perth – five new, 39 active, 283 total, 228 resolved, 16 deaths

Across the province, a technical glitch saw a dip in numbers Tuesday with 1,009 cases reported, and officials say Monday’s record-breaking 1,589 cases were an overestimated count.