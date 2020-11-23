LONDON, ONT. -- London police were called to two parties over the weekend and have charged a Toronto woman in relation to one of them.

Around 9:45 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to a residence in the 100-block of Ann Street for a noise complaint.

Officers estimated roughly 15 people were in attendance, with nobody wearing masks.

A 20-year-old Toronto woman is charged with participating in an indoor gathering which exceeded ten people and hosting an indoor gathering which exceeded ten people - both violating the Reopening Ontario Act.

She will appear in court Jan. 4.

Police were also called to another party that night in the north end of the city. It remains under investigation.

“Despite repeated messages and reminders from police and our community partners, we continue to respond to large gatherings exceeding provincial guidelines,” says Chief Steve Williams in a news release.

“It’s not only disappointing to hear that this type of blatant disregard for public safety continues, but the individuals hosting and attending these gatherings are putting our first responders at risk with each and every interaction.”

The maximum number of people permitted to attend a social gathering is limited to 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors.

Police and health officials are stressing the importance not to host or attend large gatherings during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, during Monday's Middlesex-London Health Unit briefing, Mayor Ed Holder said a London restaurant owner has been charged $880 for not ensuring patrons and staff were wearing masks.

There are also charges pending regarding violations at a local bar during a live music performance. Violations include a lack of a barrier between the band and the audience, as well as not enough distance between tables.

Bylaw officers have also issued some warnings at city malls for people eating and drinking while walking between stores. Shoppers are reminded that they can only eat and drink seated inside the food court.

Residents concerned about businesses or individuals who are not following COVID-19 orders in London can either email the City at COVIDOrderConcerns@london.ca or call 519-661-4660.