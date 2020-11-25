LONDON, ONT. -- A 19-year-old Toronto woman has been charged after allegedly hosting an indoor party over the weekend.

Around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, police were called to a home in the 1100-block of Richmond Street and found roughly 30 people inside.

On Tuesday, police charged the accused with participating in an indoor gathering which exceeded ten people and hosting an indoor gathering which exceeded ten people. Both are in violation to the Reopening Ontario Act.

She will appear in court Feb. 22.

London police busted a party a few hours earlier in the 100-block of Ann Street and also charged a resident with hosting an indoor party with more than ten people.