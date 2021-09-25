MLHU reporting 21 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Exeter, Ont. -

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 21 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, but no new deaths.

The region now has a total of 13,917 cases and 238 deaths, with 13,505 cases resolved leaving 174 active. A total of 4,237 cases have been identified as being a variant of concern.

Since Aug. 14, 68.4 per cent of COVD cases in the region have been in unvaccinated people, 10.4 per cent have been in partially vaccinated, 17.6 per cent of cases have been in full vaccinated and 3.6 per cent in those not yet able to be protected by a vaccine.

Looking at overall vaccine coverage for Middlesex-London, the health unit is reporting that 85.5 percent of the eligible population has received at least one dost of a COVID-19 vaccine and 79.4 percent have received two doses.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 4,243 total, 4,117 resolved, 86 deaths

Grey-Bruce – 17 active, 2,307 total, 2,290 resolved

Haldimand-Norfolk – 34 active, 2,905 total, 2,817 resolved, 48 deaths

Huron-Perth – 29 active cases, 2,142 total, 2,048 resolved, 65 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 15 new, 68 active, 3,824 total, 3,686 resolved, 70 deaths

Ontario health officials are reporting just under 650 new COVID-19 cases.

The province confirmed 640 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, as well as 10 more deaths due to the disease.