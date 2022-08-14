Missing nine-year-old boy found safe: London police

London police are reporting the safe return of a previously missing nine-year-old boy late Sunday morning.

According to a tweet from the London Police Service at 10:52 a.m., the boy has been located safe and sound.

Police say the previously missing child was last seen at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday in east London, and was reported missing early Sunday morning.

"We would like to thank the public for their assistance," London police wrote on Twitter.