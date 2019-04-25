

CTV London





After an Amber alert was issued, a missing mother and son from Mississauga were found in Tilbury.

The pair were reported missing by the women's husband, the child's father.

Police say the mother, Juliet Mohammed, and her five-year-old son Ethan Montes, were found at the KFC in Tilblury.

An Amber Alert had been issued around 5 p.m. Thursday after police spent much of the day searching for the pair and saying they may have been in London.