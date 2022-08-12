Missing boater found deceased late Friday

Missing boater, Jack Glaves of Tilsonburg, Ont., has been located deceased in Lake Erie.

West Region OPP identified Glaves last seen heading out onto Lake Erie on Tuesday.

Glaves’ boat was discovered along the shore near Madison, Ohio, before 9 a.m. Thursday. He had left the Port Burwell Marina around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

An extensive search was started after it was learned he did not return that evening.

OPP marine units, along with underwater search and recovery teams, continued to scour the lake.