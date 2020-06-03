LONDON, ONT -- One hundred and twenty-two migrant workers are being housed in Brantford hotels for a 14-day isolation period after a COVID-19 outbreak in Norfolk County.

"The guests that have already arrived were escorted directly to their rooms by Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) staff upon their arrival," says Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke, acting medical officer of health for the Brant County Health Unit (BCHU).

"They will quarantine there for 14 days and were given instructions to remain in their rooms."

Urbantke says hotel staff were briefed by HNHU personnel and were given instructions on procedures to avoid contact with these guests and how to safely discard of garbage and linens.

She adds all rooms and will be professionally disinfected after the guests have left.

"HNHU staff will conduct daily wellness checks and the workers have been given contact information if any issues arise," says Urbantke.

"The workers have all been swabbed and clinically assessed and are either asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic."

Will Bouma, MPP for Brantford-Brant was not happy to learn that the workers were being transferred to his region without being notified.

"I was deeply troubled to learn about the lack of information shared from the BCHU and HNHU with the Emergency Operations Centre, the Mayor of Brantford and myself," Bouma said in a statement.

"No consultations were offered outside of the respective Health Units."

Bouma adds that he will work with the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Agriculture Food and Rural Affairs as well as the Ministry of Labour to address this situation.

The HNHU says its staff is working to contact individuals residing in the community who may have been in close contact with a person who tested positive for COIVD-19. Some of these individuals have been tested and are now in self-isolation.

Health unit staff are in the beginning stages of their epidemiological assessment of the outbreak