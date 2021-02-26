WINGHAM, ONT. -- Construction will begin next week on a brand new hospital in Markdale.

The province is pledging $56 million towards the construction of the Grey Bruce Health Services' Markdale Hospital, which has been over a decade in planning.

“I’m so excited and proud to see this project moving forward. I want to congratulate all those who worked so hard over the past few years to secure this approval. Not only will this project stimulate our economy during the construction phase, but it will help to attract residents and businesses to the area once the hospital is completed,” says Grey Highlands Mayor Paul Mcqueen.

Construction begins on the new hospital on Monday, with a completion date expected in 2023.