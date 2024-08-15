LONDON
London

    • One person arrested following alleged stabbing incident: Police

    (File photo) (File photo)
    Share

    The Sarnia Police Service (SPS) has arrested one man following an incident in the area of Indian Road near Exmouth Street on Thursday morning.

    Just before 7 a.m., police received initial reports and said a man was chasing two other men with a knife and one victim was allegedly stabbed.

    Police found the suspect and two victims on Roger Street.

    One man was taken to hospital for significant non-life-threatening injuries.

    The SPS said the suspect was found and identified by witnesses. It added the victim and suspect were known to each other.

    A 26-year-old man was arrested and faces charges related to aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon and two counts of mischief under $5,000.

    Police added that the suspect was bound by a release order for aggravated assault, theft under $5,000 and using a disguise while committing an offence.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News