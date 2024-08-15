One person arrested following alleged stabbing incident: Police
The Sarnia Police Service (SPS) has arrested one man following an incident in the area of Indian Road near Exmouth Street on Thursday morning.
Just before 7 a.m., police received initial reports and said a man was chasing two other men with a knife and one victim was allegedly stabbed.
Police found the suspect and two victims on Roger Street.
One man was taken to hospital for significant non-life-threatening injuries.
The SPS said the suspect was found and identified by witnesses. It added the victim and suspect were known to each other.
A 26-year-old man was arrested and faces charges related to aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon and two counts of mischief under $5,000.
Police added that the suspect was bound by a release order for aggravated assault, theft under $5,000 and using a disguise while committing an offence.
