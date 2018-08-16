

Two people on a motorcycle suffered serious injuries when they were ejected off the bike following a crash on Highway 402 near Warwick Thursday.

Lambton OPP say a car collided with the motorcycle carrying two people from the U.S. around noon.

The motorcycle ended up in the ditch along the highway.

The pair on the bike were taken to hospital with significant but not life threatening injuries.

Highway 402 was closed for approximately 30 minutes for the investigation.