Midwestern Ontario claims lowest unemployment rate in Ontario

The unemployment rate for Grey, Bruce, Huron and Perth counties dropped to one of its lowest points ever in September.

Unemployment decreased by 1.1 per cent in September, settling at 2.7 per cent, which is currently the lowest in Ontario.

The provincial unemployment rate is at 5.8 per cent.

While low unemployment is usually viewed as a good thing, at 2.7 per cent, it means thousands of jobs are going unfilled in midwestern Ontario.

There are currently more than 2,600 jobs available in Grey-Bruce-Huron and Perth County.