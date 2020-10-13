MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting six new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the region’s total to 1,005.

The single-digit daily case count marks a significant drop from the long weekend, which saw 48 new cases over three days, and a record single-day high of 25 on Monday alone.

Of the total cases, 855 are resolved, and there have been 57 deaths (none since mid-June), leaving 93 active cases.

There are ongoing outbreaks at nine seniors’ facilities as well as at London’s Sir Arthur Currie Public School and at Western University’s London Hall residence.

There have now been eight confirmed cases in local elementary and high schools.

Meanwhile cases in long-term care and retirement homes have climbed to a total of 209 to date, while the city’s two assessment centres have now done more than 80,000 tests.

MLHU Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie says fortunately those cases are among health-care workers, not residents, and are being identified through screening measures.

“The vast majority are asymptomatic,” and there has been no transmission at all, he says. He also offered praise to staff, saying, “They are taking a lot of steps to protect their clients.”

Here is where the cases stand in other area regions based on the most recent publicly available data:

Sarnia-Lambton – none new, one active, 349 cases, 323 resolved, 25 deaths

Elgin-Oxford – none new, five active, 277 cases, 267 resolved, five deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – none new, eight active, 500 total cases, 455 resolved, 32 deaths

Huron-Perth – four new, five active, 140 total, 130 resolved, five deaths

Grey-Bruce – none new, seven active, 155 total, 148 resolved, no deaths

If there is any spike in cases connected to events during the Thanksgiving long weekend, Mackie expects those cases to become visible within the next week to two weeks.

Ontario reported more than 1,500 new cases over a two-day period, including 746 on Tuesday. An additional 12 deaths were also reported.