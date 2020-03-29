Middlesex-London sees six new cases of COVID-19
In this illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). THE CANADIAN PRESS/CDC via AP, File
LONDON, ONT. -- On Sunday, Middlesex-London saw six new positive cases of COVID-19.
There are now 31 confirmed cases of the virus in the region.
Here's how the new cases breakdown:
- 30s male close contact self-isolating
- 70s male travel (Spain) pending
- 40s female travel self-isolating
- 50s female travel self-isolating
- 80s female community hospitalized
- 30s female travel (Mexico) self-isolating
Middlesex-London Health Unit staff have been communicating with all six people and have been in discussion with their close contacts.
Health Unit brass continue to stress the need for physical distancing in an effort to "plank the curve" of the virus.
“You hold the lives of your fellow citizens in your hands. This is our last chance to really get this right. Please stay home for the next week, with as few exceptions as you can,” says Dr. Chris Mackie, medical officer of health and CEO of the Middlesex-London Health Unit in a news release.
The Health Unit recommends the following tips for the public to curb the spread of COVID-19:
- Avoid all non-essential gatherings of any size
- Work from home if you can and stay home from other activities, whether you have symptoms or not
- Self-isolate at home for 14 days if you have travelled outside of Canada recently (this is now mandatory)
- Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 15-20 seconds or use a waterless hand sanitizer with at least 70 percent alcohol content
- Cover coughs and/or sneezes with your sleeve or cough into your elbow
- Clean high-touch areas frequently