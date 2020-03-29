LONDON, ONT. -- On Sunday, Middlesex-London saw six new positive cases of COVID-19.

There are now 31 confirmed cases of the virus in the region.

Here's how the new cases breakdown:

30s male close contact self-isolating

70s male travel (Spain) pending

40s female travel self-isolating

50s female travel self-isolating

80s female community hospitalized

30s female travel (Mexico) self-isolating

Middlesex-London Health Unit staff have been communicating with all six people and have been in discussion with their close contacts.

Health Unit brass continue to stress the need for physical distancing in an effort to "plank the curve" of the virus.

“You hold the lives of your fellow citizens in your hands. This is our last chance to really get this right. Please stay home for the next week, with as few exceptions as you can,” says Dr. Chris Mackie, medical officer of health and CEO of the Middlesex-London Health Unit in a news release.

The Health Unit recommends the following tips for the public to curb the spread of COVID-19: