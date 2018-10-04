

CTV London





The fall edition of the Dream Lottery is back again.

The grand prize winner can choose from either a Millstone Silverleaf home, a Tricar Azure condo and $500,000 in cash, or a $1-million cash prize.

There is also a 50-50 prize up for grabs.

Tickets start at 2 for $50.

The grand prize winner will be announced on Dec. 14.

Money raised will go towards the LHSC Foundation, Children's Health Foundation and St. Joseph's Foundations.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.dreamitwinit.ca/