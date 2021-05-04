MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 72 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, but no new deaths.

The slight rise in cases follows a dip to 47 on Monday, likely caused in part by an outage in the provincial data system. Over the weekend at total of 192 cases were reported.

The region has now seen a total of 10,695 cases, with 9,612 resolved leaving 881 active cases. There have been 202 deaths and 1,631 cases with a variant of concern.

For the week ending on April 24, the most recent data available, the weekly percent positivity for Middlesex-London was 6.8 per cent, compared to 9.2 per cent for Ontario.

At the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC), there are 92 inpatients with COVID-19, of which 37 are in critical care. With two new transfers in the last 24 hours there are now 10 out-of-region patients in acute care and 24 in critical care.

Currently there are no active outbreaks in London-area long-term care or retirement homes, but two schools, two child-are centres and one Western University residence continue to be in outbreak.

Meanwhile Southwestern Public Health is dealing with one seniors' facility outbreak at Caressant Care Nursing Home in Woodstock, with three resident and five staff cases.

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 12 new, 136 active, 3,462 total, 3,250 resolved, 76 deaths, 513 variants

Haldimand-Norfolk – three new, 259 active, 2,350 total, 2,045 resolved, 41 deaths

Huron-Perth – none new, 25 active, 1,584 total, 1,506 resolved, 53 deaths, 110 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – seven new, 74 active, 3,269 total, 3,139 resolved, 56 deaths, 412 variants

Grey-Bruce – six new, 59 active, 1,217 total, 1,153 resolved, five deaths, 288 variants

Across Ontario, fewer than 3,000 new infections were reported for the first time since the beginning of April.