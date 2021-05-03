WINGHAM, ONT. -- Grey-Bruce residents now have their own app to find and book vaccine appointments.

In co-operation with Bruce Power and NPX Innovation, the Grey-Bruce Health Unit launched an app to help local residents book vaccinations at various locations across the region.

There’s also a video walk-through of what to expect at a mass vaccination clinic, as well as who can get vaccinated, and when.

“I encourage everybody with a cell phone or tablet to download the app and familiarize yourself with the information so, when your turn comes, you can book your vaccination quickly and easily. There’s a light at the end of the tunnel, and we’ll get there by working together,” said Bruce Power’s Vice President of Corporate Affairs and Operational Services James Scongak in a statement.

“This app brings all of the information from our website to people’s cell phones in an application. This will ensure the public remains informed, and enhance our ability to reach more people in Grey and Bruce,” added Grey-Bruce Health Unit Medical Officer of Health Dr. Ian Arra.

The app is available for free using the Apple Store and via Google Play. Search gbvaccineapp to find it.