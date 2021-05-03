LONDON, ONT. -- Middlesex-London's medical officer of health has confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak at the Argyle Mall Walmart.

Dr. Chris Mackie provided few details but says the Middlesex-London Health Unit is working with Walmart those who may have been exposed are isolating.

The company says five workers tested positive on April 23, 25 (2 associates), 28 and 30th.

"We’re keeping the associates in our thoughts and wish them a speedy recovery," says spokesperson Felicia Fefer.

"We conducted a deep cleaning. Out of an abundance of caution, when an associate who works in one of our stores is confirmed as having tested positive, associates identified as being in close prolonged contact are directed to self-isolate," she adds.

According to Dr. Mackie, customers have not been affected.

"The situation there is entirely contained to staff who don’t have any interaction with the public so we are not talking about tellers at all. We are talking about people like receiving where they don’t have face to face interaction with the public," says Dr. Mackie.

"We have worked with the Walmart there and with the staff to make sure that anyone that's had any contact with those positive individuals is isolating at home, gets tested as appropriate and the outbreaks have been declared and we believe the measures will largely contain what's happening there," he adds.