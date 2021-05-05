MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 113 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, and one new deaths.

The total marks a return to triple-digit counts not seen since Saturday, after 75 cases were reported Tuesday and 46 on Monday – a low count due in part to a data outage.

The region now has a total of 10,811 cases, with 9,702 resolved leaving 906 active cases. The new death, a man in his 80s, brings that total to 203.

There are 1,646 cases with a variant of concern, largely the B.1.1.7 variant that originated in the U.K., but the region also saw its first B.1.617 case reported Tuesday – the variant first found in India.

At the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC), there are 99 inpatients with COVID-19, of which 41 are in intensive care. Out-of-region patients account for 10 in acute care and 25 in the ICU.

Four new outbreaks at seniors' facilities were declared this week – three in units at Glendale Crossing - while outbreaks are ongoing at one school, two child-care centres and one Western University residence.

As of Sunday, 168,475 vaccine doses have been administered in the region, and the health unit says the numbers have jumped across all age groups.

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 11 new, 126 active, 3,473 total, 3,271 resolved, 76 deaths, 522 variants

Haldimand-Norfolk – four new, 253 active, 2,379 total, 2,080 resolved, 41 deaths

Huron-Perth – 10 new, 32 active, 1,594 total, 1,509 resolved, 53 deaths, 110 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – 17 new, 84 active, 3,287 total, 3,147 resolved, 56 deaths, 412 variants

Grey-Bruce – one new, 51 active, 1,219 total, 1,163 resolved, five deaths, 290 variants

Across Ontario, fewer than 3,000 new infections were reported for a second day in a row, but deaths remain high.