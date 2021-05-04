LONDON, ONT. -- New data from the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) shows that more people are rolling up their sleeves to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Sunday, 168,475 doses have been administered across the region.

The numbers have jumped across all age groups, but most notably those between 60 and 64, and 65 and 69, which saw spikes of 16.3 per cent and 15.5 per cent, respectively compared to the week before.

MLHU COVID-19 vaccination numbers as of May 4, 2021. (Middlesex-London Health Unit)

An uptick in vaccinations under the age of 55 are a result of AstraZeneca shots administered in pharmacies.

“It’s great to see partners like pharmacies and primary care coming on board. We expect that uptake will increase substantially this month as more vaccine supplies arrive and eligibility is opened up to essential workers who aren’t able to work from home,” says Dr. Chris Mackie, Medical Officer of Health with the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

“After more than a year fighting the pandemic, seeing so many people make the effort to get vaccinated is very reassuring,” he adds.

The health unit reminds residents all vaccines have been approved by Health Canada and are safe and effective.

"The fact remains that the best vaccine for those living in London and Middlesex County is the one that is available to them right now,"a statement from the MLHU said.

“The enthusiasm for vaccines in London-Middlesex is extremely encouraging and reflected in the numbers we’re seeing today. The best vaccine is the one you can get into your arm as soon as possible. That has been our message for weeks, and that remains our message going forward, plain and simple,” says London Mayor Ed Holder.

The MLHU will update vaccination figures every Tuesday.