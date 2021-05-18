MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- As vaccination bookings open up to all adults Tuesday, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 43 new COVID-19 cases and one death.

The region now has a total of 11,667 cases and 214 deaths, with 10,820 cases resolved leaving 633 active – a number that has continued to decline.

The new death was a man in his 70s associated with a long-term care home.

Tuesday's case total is up from just 26 on Monday, a drop believed to have been due to reporting issues in the provincial system, but in line with weekend numbers as 55 cases were reported Saturday and 47 on Sunday.

There are 2,600 cases with a variant of concern – almost all the B.1.1.7 variant.

At the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC), there are 49 inpatients with COVID-19, with 23 in intensive care. Out-of-region cases account for nine patients in acute care and 18 in the ICU.

LHSC also reports that its lab, a joint venture with St. Joseph's Health Care London, has now processed more than one million COVID-19 tests.

Since it began processing tests in March 2020, it has gone from handling 50 swabs per day to now having capacity for 10,000 per day, usually turning around results in 24 hours.

As of May 15, 225,855 vaccine doses have been administered in Middlesex-London, and bookings for all adults 18 and older opened on Tuesday morning. Appointments can be booked here.

While the eligibility expansion means an additional 135,000 people in the region are now eligible, health officials say vaccine availability could mean delays.

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – seven new, 105 active, 3,675 total, 3,491 resolved, 79 deaths (one new), 680 variants

Grey-Bruce – five new, 52 active, 1,299 total, 1,240 resolved, seven deaths, 349 variants

Haldimand-Norfolk – two new, 130 active, 2,556 total, 2,380 resolved, 41 deaths

Huron-Perth – two new, 76 active, 1,732 total, 1,601 resolved, 55 deaths, 217 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – two new, 73 active, 3,411 total, 3,280 resolved, 58 deaths (one new), 525 variants

Across Ontario, 1,616 new infections were reported Tuesday, the lowest single-day total in almost two months.