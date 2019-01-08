

CTV London





Three Hell's Angels vests, more than $15,000 worth of cocaine, cash and two conducted energy weapons were among the items seized after searches at three London addresses on Saturday.

Two people, one who police say is a known Hell's Angels member, are facing charges while police are still searching for a third in connection with the drug bust.

Investigators say two homes, one on Wharcliffe Road Noarth and one on Springmeadow Road, as well as a storage locker on Scanlon Street, were raided early Saturday.

The raids come as a result of a joint operation involving the OPP, London police and the RCMP.

A 47-year-old London man who police say is a known Hell's Angels member, has been charged with two counts of possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, four counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order and two counts of possession of prohibited device.

A 33-year-old London woman has been chargd with possession of a schedule 1 substance and unauthorized possession of a weapon.

Police continue to search for a 27-year-old London woman, and the investigation is ongoing.

The man appeared in a London court Monday, while the woman is scheduled to appear in court in February.