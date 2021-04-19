MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- For the second day in a row, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting double-digit case counts, with 69 new cases.

On Sunday, 85 new cases were reported. Prior to that the region had reported 13 days of triple-digit case counts since April 1, including a record 176 cases on April 14.

There was also one new death reported, a woman in her 60s not associated with the a long-term care or retirement home, bringing the region's total to 195.

Monday's cases bring the cumulative total to 9,305, with 1,107 active and 8,003 resolved. The number of variant cases has risen to 1,070, with 935 of the B.1.1.7 variant, and two of the P.1 variant, while an additional 197 are cases mutation-positive.

At the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC), 12 staff and 78 inpatients are positive for COVID-19, with 36 in intensive care.

There are active outbreaks at one health-care facility, five area schools, two child-care centres and nine residences associated with Western University.

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 57 new (two-day total), 190 active, 3,197 total, 2,935 resolved, 72 deaths, 270 variants

Haldimand-Norfolk – six new, 291 active, 2,026 total, 1,690 resolved, 40 deaths

Huron-Perth – 13 new, 49 active, 1,528 total, 1,427 resolved, 52 deaths, 50 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – one new, 99 active, 3,120 total, 2,967 resolved, 54 deaths, 268 variants

Grey-Bruce – 17 new, 165 active, 1,095 total, 925 resolved, five deaths, 115 variants

After declaring a 'critical threshold' on Wednesday and asking all residents to stay home for 48 hours while it redeployed resources amid a surge of cases, Grey Bruce Public Health says they have been able to handle the volume of case and contact management.

Ontario reported more than 4,400 new infections on Monday, as the positivity rate for the province climbed back to 10 per cent.