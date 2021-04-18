LONDON, ONT -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting a drop in daily case counts with 85 COVID-19 cases reported Sunday, but adds one new death in the region, a man in his 60's.

On Saturday the region saw 133 cases, marking the 12th day of triple-digit cases since the beginning of the month.

Sunday's case counts dropped to double-digits for the first time in weeks, bringing the cumulative total to 9, 235, with 1,159 active, 7,882 resolved and 194 deaths.

The new death is a man in his 60's not associated with a long-term or retirement home.

The number of variant cases has risen to 937 with another 190 cases that are mutation-positive.

Active outbreaks continue at four area schools, two child-care centres and nine residences associated with Western University.

The newest residence outbreak is London Hall residence, declared on Friday.

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 198 active, 3,140 total, 2,870 resolved, 72 deaths, 218 variants

Haldimand-Norfolk – 55 new (total Saturday and Sunday) 280 active, 2,004 total, 1,679 resolved, 40 deaths

Huron-Perth – 55 active, 1,515 total, 1,408 resolved, 52 deaths, 44 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – nine new, 108 active, 3,119 total, 2,957 resolved, 54 deaths

Grey-Bruce – 18 new, 1,080 total, 907 resolved, five deaths

Grey Bruce Public Health declared a 'critical threshold' on Wednesday, asking all residents to stay home for 48 hours amid a surge of cases.

In response to declaring a critical threshold of COVID-19 cases in Grey Bruce, the Grey Bruce Health Unit has redeployed staff and resources to address this critical juncture.

All currently scheduled vaccine clinics are still proceeding.

A contingency plan was designed to reallocate more vaccines to high-risk congregate settings such as shelters to protect these vulnerable groups, said Grey Bruce medical officer of health Dr. Ian Arra.

Ontario is reporting more than 4,200 new cases of COVID-19 while hospitalizations related to the disease surpass 2,100.

Sunday’s report of 4,250 new infections marks the fifth straight day in which case numbers have remained above 4,000 in the province.